Workshops with Missoula Children’s Theater

On Monday, Jan. 29, the Missoula Children’s Theater came to the Plevna School and held auditions for the play Aladdin. On Tuesday the instructors, Julia Bourland and Ben Hermann started their week of Improv workshops. The first day, they focused on Kindergarten through Second Grade.

By Jenna Paul

They worked on keeping conversation going during improvisations or improv. By using the phrase, “Yes and…” you can keep the action on stage moving forward. The students also worked on acting. They split the students up into different groups of animals. These groups had to come together with the other members of their group; however, they could not use their voices to make their animal sound! They had to rely only on their ability to act out the animal each group was given.

On Wednesday, Jan. 31, the workshop was for Third through Fifth Grade. They talked about cooperation, and to help understand what this meant, they played a game. The students were split into four groups, and each group was told they had to hide the smallest person, the tallest person, and then both, using only the people in their group. The students quickly realized that they did not have be in a circle and could move around when trying to hide their people, but that they also needed to cooperate to achieve this goal.

Thursday was the last day for workshops. Grades Sixth through Twelfth were involved in this workshop. They combined the ideas of improvisations and cooperation with quick thinking. When improvising, you not only have to work with your fellow actors, you also have to think on your feet. When the students put all of these traits together, they successfully learned how to do improv.

To help grasp an understanding of these concepts, they played Story Story in which five students go up front, and one would start a story with – Once upon a time. Then the next person would continue the story, on down the line, until the last person would finish the story with perhaps a – happy every after. They also played the game Party Host. In this game, you had your party host and three guests who took on a persona of a famous person from any era. The party host then had to guess who these people were by their conversations and actions. The students helped pick out whom their guests were, ranging from John Cena to Katy Perry to Batman to Bob Barker.

Related