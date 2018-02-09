Oilfield accident still under investigation

An accident that claimed the life of a local man is still under investigation a week later.

By Angel Wyrwas

On February 1 at approximately 11:45 a.m. emergency services and the Fallon County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an explosion twenty miles north of Baker to a Wesco location in the Cabin Creek Field area. “We now know that it was a pressured blast at a wellhead,” said Sheriff Trenton Harbaugh.

Chad Tronstad, 39, of Baker was killed in the incident. “We are still investigating the cause of the accident,” said Sheriff Harbaugh. Another male that was also on location at the time of the accident was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. His name has been withheld due to the ongoing investigation.