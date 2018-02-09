Mitchell sentenced in methamphetamine case

Eric Mitchell, 28, was sentenced on drug charges in District Court on February 6.

By Angel Wyrwas

He was arraigned in June of 2017 for one count felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and one count misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Search warrants that were executed on Mitchell’s residence several months prior revealed he was in possession of a Ziploc bag with residue identified as methamphetamine.

Judge Nickolas Murnion sentenced Mitchell to five years with the Department of Corrections with all five suspended and a fine of $1000 plus surcharges for one felony count of drug possession. For the misdemeanor, Mitchell received a sentence of six months in the county jail with all suspended and a $500 fine plus surcharges.