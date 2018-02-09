Medearis changes plea on drug charges

Plevna resident, Shanna Medearis, was in District Court on February 6 to change her plea to guilty on multiple drug charges.

By Angel Wyrwas

Medearis, 32, was arraigned in October 2017 for seven felonies and three misdemeanors including drug distribution, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and child endangerment. Court documents state that through a series of Facebook Messenger messages, the Fallon County Sheriff’s Department ascertained that Medearis had allegedly been using and selling methamphetamine. A search of the defendant’s residence, vehicle and camper also revealed other drugs including LSD and mushrooms, drug paraphernalia and a gun.

Medearis pleaded guilty to three felony counts of criminal distribution of drugs, two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and on count child endangerment. Per a plea agreement with the State, two felony counts of drug possession will be dismissed. The agreement is non-binding and therefore the court may or may not reject the plea.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 27.

