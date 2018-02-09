Lincoln Elementary Reading Tree

At Lincoln Elementary the kindergarten, first grade and second grade teachers and students were encouraged to “Bundle up with good books this January” by reading as many books as possible!

By Julaine Wedemeyer

In all, the classrooms from Lincoln read a staggering 451 books! As a fun way to track, each time a classroom or student read a book, the information was written onto a mitten cut out and then placed on display, for all of the school and those coming in and out of Lincoln to see! Due to such a large amount, the mittens overtook the tree, and the wall seemed to be made of mittens! Well done to all of the teachers, students, and staff at Lincoln! In February, the theme will be to “Show your love for reading this February” and feature heart cut outs.