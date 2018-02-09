Baker Police Department

•proactive patrols of schools, businesses, and residential areas.

•2 vehicle unlocks, 3 animal complaints, 1 fraud/scam report, 5 traffic stops, 1 non injury crash, 5 agency assists, 2 public assists, 4 law enforcement information reports resulting in ongoing investigations

Anyone with any information on any area crime is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 406-778-2222.

From the Bench

Justice Court

•Todd Edward Adamson, Baker, speeding on non-interstate, exceed day limit of 70 MPH, 80/70, bond forfeited $20, ticket issued 1/18/18.

•Javon S. DeGrand, Baker, speeding on non-interstate, exceed day limit of 70 MPH, 88/70, bond forfeited $70, ticket issued 1/22/18.

•Steve Frank Kreitinger, Wibaux, speeding on non-interstate, exceed day limit of 70 MPH, 80/70, bond forfeited $20, ticket issued 1/17/18.