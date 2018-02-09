Hunter Safety graduates another class

Twelve students from the Baker/Plevna area completed the Hunter Safety class held January 27-28. Instructors Gene and Kyle Vennes handed out booklets the previous Monday for the class to study throughout the week.

By Angel Wyrwas

The group gathered for class on Saturday and tested on Sunday. “We were at the Fallon County Gun Range,” said Gene. “It is an excellent facility.

Students finished the class with the field course Sunday afternoon. “Most of the group was 10-11 year olds,” said Gene. “They will be apprentice hunters accompanied by an adult until they can buy a hunting license when they turn twelve years old.” Gene listed his daughter-in-law among the new graduates.

This was Gene’s 46th year teaching Hunter Safety classes. Rick Madler and Janice and Randy Buck also volunteered time to help with the class.