Hunter Education Classes registration will be Monday, Feb. 12 from 6 – 8 p.m. The classes will be at the Fallon County Gun Range west of Baker (enter at main gate and go to new indoor range). A parent or legal guardian must attend to sign for participants under the age of 18. Material and class instructions will be provided Feb. 12.

Class Schedule: Saturday, Feb. 17, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. – class day; Sunday, Feb. 18, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. – field day.

For more information call Rick Madler at 406-778-2104 or Vance O’Donnell at 406-778-2262.

