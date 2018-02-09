Herbst places first at Divisional Wrestling

Baker High School senior Dalton Herbst will be heading to the All Class State Wrestling tournament in Billings this weekend in first place for the Eastern B-C Division in the 160lb class. “I’ve known Dalton since he first started wrestling,” said Coach Eric Kary. “He’s a hard worker, very disciplined. He’s got the best chance of going all the way and deserves it.”

By Angel Wyrwas

The Eastern B-C Divisional Wrestling tournament was held in Baker February 3. “It was so nice to have it here this year,” said Dalton. “The people that came and supported us was amazing.”

Dalton was ranked number one in the division going into the tournament and received a bye in the first round. He wrestled opponents from Shepherd and Colstrip beating both by points to clinch the number one spot in the division.

“Our division is really tough,” said Dalton. “There are so many great wrestling programs that there are always placers. A lot of times the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th out of this division will also place the same at state.”

Wrestling since he was about five years old, Dalton placed third at state as a junior. “It sets you up for a good next year,” he explained. “I had good seeds at better tournaments.” Though he says he’s lost a couple tough matches this year, Dalton has also beat several state finalists and feels good about going into his final high school tournament.

“I was thinking that it’s my senior year and I’m going to do whatever, eat whatever,” said Dalton, who began the season wrestling at 170lbs. He played football last fall at 195 lbs so he had already cut a lot of weight. But halfway through the season, in a calculated move, Dalton shed 10 more lbs to wrestle at 160lb class. “I haven’t eaten Thanksgiving dinner in so long I can’t remember,” laughed Dalton.

Dalton says he has a love/hate relationship with wrestling. “I love it when I’m winning,” said Dalton, “but I’m hating it when I’m practicing and trying to make weight.” He believes wrestling teaches self-discipline and integrity. “With wrestling, you just have to keep going against it to get better.”

“There’s going to be good competition at state but if I wrestle my game,” said Dalton, “I can be on top. Nothing’s ever guaranteed and you can lose in two seconds but I’ve worked hard for this and the goal is to win it all.”