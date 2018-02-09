Harvest of the Month

Pick up the beet! Beetroots and their edible leaves are packed with important nutrients including, potassium, vitamin A, riboflavin, and magnesium – all great for growing kids and athletes! These versatile vegetables come in a variety of colors including red, pink, golden, and red and white-striped (Chioggia variety beets are hardy and are ready to be harvested in the late fall). Beets are delicious when eaten raw, roasted, steamed, baked or pickled. The beet greens can also be eaten in a variety of ways as well. Beets, unlike some other vegetables are easily stored and can be served all winter. See which beets you and your family like best!

