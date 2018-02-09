Gotta Question

Q: Why does the Baker, Mont. Post Office close for lunch from 12:30 to 1:30?

Answered by United States Postal Service

A: The U.S. Postal Service continually evaluates hours of operation in order to meet the needs of its customers. The Baker, Mont. Post Office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., closing for lunch from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in order to meet operational requirements and stretch our retail hours.

The Post Office is open for nearly two hours prior to dispatch, which is at 3:20 p.m., so customers have ample time to conduct business. Customer service is our priority. “We do our best to be customer friendly,” said Postmaster Kevin Kleppelid.

