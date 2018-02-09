Fourth Grade Bread Making

On Jan. 24, Mrs. Isaacs and her fourth grade students made bread. In science, the students were learning about physical and chemical changes. When they were measuring the ingredients for the bread, they observed only a physical change because they could separate some of it back out from the whole.

By Jessica Paul

When they baked the bread, it was a chemical change since you could no longer separate the ingredients back out from the whole. The students were learning about fractions in math, so using 3/4 and 1/2 to measure out ingredients kept their skills sharp. Finally, in Language Arts the fourth graders were learning about cookbooks and manuals as well as how to follow the directions and steps. The students grew a little bit impatient while the bread was baking, for three whole hours in a bread machine. In the end, however, they were pleased with a delicious outcome.