First and second graders celebrate 100 Days of School

February 1, was 100 days of school for Mrs. Downings First Grade Class and Mrs. Oberlander’s Second Grade Class. Mrs. Oberlander and her second grade students enjoyed their celebration of the 100th day of school by finding 100 tickets that were hidden around the room.

By Jenna Paul

After you found so many tickets, you could go to choose a prize out of a bucket. The second graders also did 100-day subtraction worksheet. The students then had 100 M&M’s which they had to equally divide among their class. They also had to find different words in the 100 day scramble.

Mrs. Downing’s First Grade Class also celebrated 100 days of school. Each student brought in 100 items. Some students brought marshmallows, rocks, pennies and Legos. They also made posters about their collections. The first graders were asked what they would want 100 of, and what they do not want 100 of. Some of their answers were – they wanted 100 donuts, Legos, marshmallows, Lamborghinis, and noodles. They thought they did want 100 peppers, meatballs, beets, broccoli, tomatoes and garbage. They were also asked what they think will happen for them in the next 100 years. Some of their ideas were – being a Grandpa, having fancy cars, being an airplane pilot, being a happy man, and perhaps even being dead. They then did 100 jumping jacks and 100 steps to end their 100-day celebration. They also enjoyed some 100-day cupcakes! Congratulations for learning so much in your 100 days of school!