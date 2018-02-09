Files of the Times

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, Feb. 8, 2008 —

Fallon County Soccer Club will hold registration for the spring soccer season Feb. 18 and 19. . .Reynolds Supermarket in Baker is offering a recycling program with a two-fold purpose. The store is selling green cloth shopping bags called “Rebags”, five for $5.00. This is the store’s contribution to “go green” and eliminate some of the plastic going to the landfill. Each time a customer uses one of these bags to get their groceries, Reynolds will pay them a nickel. Customers can keep their nickels or donate them to the Baker Beautification Project. . . Spartan wrestlers advancing to the State Meet are Bryan Overton, Colton Cornwell, Shelby Conroy, Zach Weiler, Michael Wiseman, Dalton Arnell, Tyson Whitney and Daniel Thomas. . .Low temperature Jan. 29 was -24 degrees. . .The youth of the Assembly of God Church are holding a benefit Valentine banquet for Konnor Rose. Konnor is the grandson of Pastor and Lisa Kilsdonk and he was born blind. Konnor’s parents are hoping to take him to China for a series of adult stem cell transfusions to help correct his blindness. . . Mike Murphy will celebrate his 80th birthday Feb. 17 and David Enos will celebrate his 90th birthday Feb. 16. . .Super Bowl drawing winners at Reynolds were: 1st prize – Chris Vann – $100 Super Bowl party, and 2nd prize – Tanya Marchion – football chair, bud bowl blimp and Budweiser banner.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, Feb. 6, 1998 —

Fallon County’s First Baby of the Year was born Tuesday, Jan. 27. Emily Caroline Roessing, daughter of Martin and Gail Roessing, arrived at 4:55 a.m. at Fallon Medical Complex. . .Fallon County road crew recently joined the AFSCME (American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees) Union and are now in the process of negotiating a contract. . .Eleventh annual Baker Bronco Days rodeo will be held March 13-15. . .Tom and Brenda McPhee are recovering from transplant. The McPhees had surgery at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle Dec. 30. Neither of Tom’s kidneys were functioning properly. Brenda, surprisingly, was a match and donated one of her kidneys to Tom. Both have returned to their full-time teaching duties. . .Baker High School student, Amanda Abrams, swept the competition at the Speech and Drama State Meet in memorized public address. She defeated 23 other opponents at the state level to finish in first place. . .High temperature Jan. 29 was 52 degrees. Low was 22 degrees Jan. 28. . .Starting March 1, 1998 the Baker Police Dept. will begin enforcing the illegal parking in designated handicapped areas.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Feb. 11, 1988 —

Jim and Alice Anderson of Anderson Publishing have sold three of their papers to DAK Publishing, who will take possession Feb. 15. The three publications include the Fallon County Times of Baker, Bowman Finder of Bowman, N.D. and the Northern Hills Finder of Spearfish, S.D. . .Richard Rieger, age 65, passed away Feb. 4; and Ora Gulnare Lutts passed away Feb. 3 at the age of 93. . .Harold Schwan, a one-time resident and high school coach in Baker, is a patient in the University of Minnesota Hospital and is presently undergoing preparation for a liver transplant. . .Mr. and Mrs. Art Tronstad were honored on their 45th wedding anniversary Wednesday evening. . .All area ranchers, cowboys, wagoners, veterinarians or other people interested in joining the Great Montana Centennial Cattle Drive are welcome to attend a meeting in Miles City Feb. 16. . .Spartan wrestlers are off to divisionals at Forsyth. Coaches are Bruce Allen and Bob Curry.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Feb. 9, 1978 —

Fallon Memorial Hospital has received three new hi-low electric beds purchased from the Hot Springs Montana Hospital at their close-out auction. . .Montana Congressman Max Baucus announced that Tim Sikorski of Willard will serve as the Baucus for Senate County Coordinator for Fallon County. . .According to the “Today Show” on television, it is the worst storm recorded in history. From the eastern sea coast, down through parts of Nebraska and as far west as Baker, Montana, the snow storm has completely smothered this country. . .About 19 people attended the public hearing on the consolidation of the county superintendent’s office and the treasurer’s office.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Feb. 8, 1968 —

A group of teachers presented a new salary schedule to the school board for consideration with a base pay of $6,000 with a yearly increase of seven percent. If the board grants their request, it will cost taxpayers an additional $80,000 annually. . .Junior class play will be “Mrs. McThing” played by Becky Overton as a rich widow and the trials of raising her son, Britt Agler. . .The County Commissioners in regular session this week report that architect Leonard Sundall called to inform them that according to contract with him on the building of a new courthouse that it meant he would be architect for building a new library inasmuch as it was considered a portion of the same building. The Commissioners in turn told Sundall that he was not being considered as the library was a very small portion of the building involved. . .Plans were made for a new trap range to be placed at the rifle range at the last meeting of the Fallon County Sportsmen’s Club.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Feb. 6, 1958 —

Over 100 Cub Scouts and families attended the annual Blue and Gold Banquet Sunday evening. . .The fast rising Plevna Cougars outscored the State School in every quarter Saturday night as they dropped the Joe McDonald coached Beavers 63-52 in a game at Plevna. . .Four Baker youth are nominated for the Naval Academy. Those listed are Delmar Fried, Arnold Huether, Darrell Fried and Richard Price. . .Record attendance was noted at the last Baker Chamber of Commerce meeting. Plans for the Golden Jubilee were discussed with the celebration to be held the latter part of June.

70 YEARS AGO Thursday, Feb. 5, 1948 —

A special telephone connection is being made from Miles City to Baker so you may hear the district basketball tournament. The American Legion Hall will be the place and the event is sponsored by the Lions Club and Fallon Post No. 35, American Legion. . .The first boxing and wrestling card put on in Baker in several years Saturday night at the American Legion Hall brought out a large crowd from surrounding towns. Sponsoring the event was Fallon Post No. 35; promoter was Orv Carlon; L. K. Hills, timekeeper; Gus Crawford, referee; Clarence Heiser and Floyd Peck, judges. Fighters included Richard Atkinson, Junior Waterland, Ken Bendickson, Boyne Gundlach, Toots Volin, Francis Steffes, Bob Cooper, Frank LaBree, Whitey Jesperson and Bob Sherer.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Feb. 10, 1938 —

Wesley H. Thompson, Fallon County Commissioner, died last night in his room at the Lakeside Hotel. He had been in ill health for several months. Judge Rudolph Nelstead, District Judge, appointed Fred Steen of Ollie county commissioner to fill the vacancy caused by the death of Wesley Thompson. . .There will be a cool time in Baker next summer as far as ice box users are concerned says Jack Baker. He is not putting up any new ice, but has a supply for any demand and he is making arrangements for ice delivery. . .Meat specials appearing this week include fancy corn fed boiling beef, 35 cents lb.; pot roast, 15 cents lb., home cured bacon, 27 cents lb., dressed hogs, whole or half, 13 cents lb. . .Tuberculosis test will be given to high school students starting Monday morning. All students taking part in athletics are especially urged to take the test.

90 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Feb. 9, 1928 —

A movement to pipe Montana gas to the Twin Cities of Minnesota was launched this week in Minnesota when a meeting of 130 businesses was held in the Radisson Hotel. . .The Terry whist players are expected to arrive next Wednesday afternoon on Train No. 18 about 40 strong to compete for honors in a whist tournament against the Baker card sharks. The famous cowboy band, most of their members being whist players, will be in attendance and intend to give several selections during the day. . .Mrs. C. Stark is under the doctor’s care since Tuesday having been overcome by gas fumes. . .The dog derby held Saturday afternoon was witnessed by a large crowd. Winners were Irving Crawford, Francis LaCross, Lester Seaman, Woodrow Epp in the double dog race; Milton Duppler, Harold Olson, Jesse Barstow, Wallace Barstow in the ski race; and George Hoag, Bud Price, W. M. Jesperson, William Beck in the skate race. . .Baker basketball team returned Sunday from the sub-district tournament held in Forsyth. Baker was eliminated in the second game.