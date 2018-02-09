Fergus FFA Mechanics Competition

The Plevna FFA Mechanics Team, composed of Seth Carroll, Jesse Isaacs, Wyatt Isaacs, and Nick Buerkle, along with Mr. Isaacs, Adviser, traveled to the Fergus Mechanics Competition in Lewistown. At this event, they competed in multiple events including welding, a spark test, assembling copper and PVC pipes with different kinds of elbows using glue and shark-bite fittings.

By Jesse Isaacs and Seth Carroll

Their next challenge was to troubleshoot an electrical problem concerning GFCI, wire a three-pronged cord, and take a test on general knowledge of electricity. This was followed by a basic knowledge test about mechanics. After that, the contestants plugged in a hard drive and did some programming on the computer. Jesse, Seth, Nick and Wyatt were given two team problems. In the first problem, they received information about a piece of land and looked it up in the Montana Cadastral website. This site included the appraisal value as well as different details such as acreage and land descriptions. Then as a team, they took an exam that tested their knowledge of land descriptions. They were required to name each section and township according to where they were located on the map.

Following this, the Plevna FFA contestants put a bearing on a shaft and tightened it the correct way. At the same station, they examined a bearing and determined if it could be replaced or reused. This function is valuable when servicing equipment to keep everything in good running order, which prevents breakdowns in the field. Lastly, they answered questions about a manure spreader.

The Plevna FFA team placed sixth out of twenty-two teams. Individually Jesse Isaacs placed 9th, Seth Carroll 29th, Wyatt Isaacs 40th, and Nick Buerkle 47th. They learned a plethora of information from this experience. Congratulations on your placings!

