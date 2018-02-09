Donuts with Dad

By Michelle Moser

Donuts with Dad was held Jan. 27. It was Baker Schools PTA’s third year to hold this event. All kids & dads (uncles, brothers, grandpas, family friend, etc) were welcome to attend. Donuts, coffee, juice and milk were served. Board & card games were available for anyone to play. Attendance was over 100.

      



