The Baker Spartan wrestlers hosted the Eastern B-C Divisional Wrestling tournament on Feb. 3 at McGonigal Gymnasium, where eleven teams were represented. Glasgow took 1st with 180 points, Colstrip – 154 points, Huntley Project – 139, Shepherd – 84, Forsyth – 77, Poplar – 72, Circle – 65, Wolf Point – 36, Baker – 26, Broadus – 12.5, and Frazer – 2.

By Terry Curry

Senior Dalton Herbst-Holestine earned a 1st place medal and is the only Spartan to earn a berth in the state tournament. The first four placers of the division get to compete at the state tournament. The Spartans have been plagued with illness and injury throughout the season and there were only eight who were able to compete in the tournament. The Spartans are coached by Eric Kary and Will Bagley.

Results are as follows:

120 lbs. Kyler Afrank (5th Place) lost by decision to Dawson Buckalew (Colstrip) 6-0

Won by decision over Jacob Lonebear (Poplar) 10-7

Lost by decision to Dalton Amsden (Broadus) 8-1

Pinned by Jaxson Dean (Huntley Project):57

126 lbs. Dalton Lecoe pinned by Kadon Zimmerman (Glasgow) 1:02

Pinned Logan Bodel (Poplar):25

Lost by injury default to Ashton Christman (Huntley Project)

132 lbs. Adam Beyers pinned by Cole Becker (Circle) 1:50

Pinned Trystan Koch (Huntley Project):30

Pinned by Rylin Burns (Colstrip):33

Pinned by Sage Hutchinson (Wolf Point) 2:10

138 lbs. Quentin Wheeler (5th Place) pinned by Trey Taylor (Circle):15

Pinned by Kalen Smith (Poplar) 2:03

160 lbs. Dalton Herbst-Holestine (1st Place) won by decision over Nate Gorham (Shepherd) 10-3

Won by decision over Cody Blaede (Colstrip) 7-4

182 lbs. Ethan Reichenberg pinned by Wyatt Selman (Huntley project):40

Pinned by Justin Mueller (Shepherd) 2:20

205 lbs. Cooper Lund (5th Place) pinned by Darin Wersahl (Glasgow) 5:55

Lost by decision to Cooper Larsen (Glasgow) 12-1

Pinned Thai Eggerbracht (Wolf Point) 1:11