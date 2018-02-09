Daines drops by Baker on tour of Eastern Montana

U.S. Senator Steve Daines spent time in Baker February 3 during his weekend tour of nine Eastern Montana communities. Daines wanted to discuss the benefits Montanans are seeing from the federal tax cuts. He met with Griffith Excavating to find out what impacts the tax cuts were having locally.

By Angel Wyrwas

“Daines was curious how the tax deal was affecting us,” said Ken Griffith, owner of Griffith Excavating. “I feel it is good. It is going to allow those in this industry to grow. Daines asked for feedback and we talked about generalities like reducing government regulations for businesses.”

“The tax cuts will allow companies to funnel money to projects they want,” Griffith shared with Daines. “There are things that are going to happen as a direct result of the tax cuts like drilling new oil wells and the Keystone XL pipeline.”

Senator Daines also toured the Baker Lake for a progress update on the project. Fallon County Development Advisor Jason Rittal gave Daines an overview of the lake project, explaining all the segments and describing the end goals of the work.

County Commissioners Steve Baldwin and Roy Rost met with the senator briefly. “We discussed the Senator’s train wreck and answered questions regarding the lake project,” said Commissioner Rost. “The tax cuts don’t affect Fallon County directly but businesses will expand as a result of the cuts and that activity will increase the county’s tax base.”

