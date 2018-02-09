Commissioner Proceedings

MONDAY, JAN. 29, 2018

9:30 AM CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Roy Rost, Deb Ranum, Members; Kelsey Phillips, Recording Clerk/Secretary

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA/NON-AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

9:30 AM Commissioner Ranum made the motion to accept the Work Order for Brosz Engineering for the North Baker Drainage Improvement Project in the amount of $18,000. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any further discussion; being none. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried unanimously. The Work Order is filed in the Clerk and Recorder’s office.

9:42 AM MINUTES APPROVAL FOR WEEK OF JANUARY 22-26, 2018

Commissioner Rost made the motion to approve the Commission Minutes for the week of January 22-26, 2018 with corrections. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion; being none. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried unanimously.

9:43 AM Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor joined the meeting.

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to move forward with the Sale on Tract 1 of the Land Proposal – Section 14: Kimpton’s Subdivision: Lots 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 – Portion of Lots 9, 10, 11, 12 – Portion of Lot 13 – Lying South of the US Highway 12. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion; being none. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried unanimously.

Senate Votes – Discussed votes from the Senate that will cut the rates for nursing homes. It will affect reimbursements on nursing homes, and other certain parts of health care. As of now those rates are officially cut.

Fair Ground Signs – The signs have been ordered for the Fair Grounds, except the food booth signs. Those are still under evaluation. Commission will speak with the Fair Board today to discuss further.

9:55 AM Bryant Steen, Member of the Public joined the meeting.

Drug Court – Jason informed Commission that the larger grant is probably not viable for the Drug Court, as it is designed more for urban areas. Jason was anticipating this, and the numbers he gave to Commission are still in compliance.

Stanhope Addition – A settlement has been reached with the contractor for the Stanhope Addition. This project will be wrapped up soon. Auditor proposals will be made as well.

Gun Range Application – The Gun Range Application was submitted. Jason expects about a 6-8-week process to hear about the grant.

Windows – Terry Sukut, JGA AIA Project Manager, said he would have a proposal on the windows finished up this week.

Baker Lake – A report was received from Shannon Hewson on the Wetlands Mitigation. Jason met with a local contractor about a picnic area and shelter at Iron Horse Park. Discussed sidewalks and fishing docks as well. $33,000 in FEMA money is coming in, which will be used for this project.

10:04 AM Shannon Hewson, Brosz Engineering joined the meeting.

10:11 AM Bobby Wiedmer, Road Supervisor joined the meeting.

Hail Damage – Jason and Terry Sukut went around to county buildings last week to view the remaining hail damage. FDE gave a response on the remaining damage after they had turned in the pictures. Jason discussed the issues that he has with the response and changes that he would like to be made.

10:16 AM Jason left the meeting.

Road Updates-

Steen Road Easements – Bryant would like an easement drawn up for the access on Beaver Slide Road. As long as someone is living there it will be fine to move forward with the easement. Bobby will take a look at the road to see what they can do. A description of the road will be sent to Darcy Wassmann, County Attorney. The road will be built to the existing gate, in order for the gate to still have the ability to shut.

County Equipment – Bryant wanted to know if Commission had wanted to sell the Crusher from the Road Department. It will go to the County Auction if they decide it can be sold.

10:22 AM Bryant left the meeting.

Snow Plow Truck – Repairs were made last week, but will have to be continued to be worked on. They are continuing to haul scoria.

Johnny Creek Road – Commissioner Ranum talked to the members of Johnny Creek Road and they agree that they would like the Road Department to finish the project on their road.

Burnt Station Road – The bridge on Burnt Station Road was also discussed. The Road Department had the ability to put in the culverts because it was maintenance, so an easement did not need to be signed.

10:29 AM Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor joined the meeting.

Project Updates

Landowner Responses – Shannon provided a copy of the letter he sent to landowners about extending work hours for the Baker Lake cleanup process. This was asked because it would give workers additional flexibility as warmer weather begins to be more and more of a negative factor. One negative response has been received so far. They will wait until February 9th to get more responses from the Land Owners to make a decision regarding the hours of the workers.

Change Order – The Time Extension Change Order will soon be drafted by Shannon. Discussed how he will draft the Change Order.

Additional Excavation – Shannon handed out a map of Baker Lake and discussed the additional excavation with Commission. Certain materials will and will not be removed, as only the muck will be removed, and the hard material will be left. This project would be approximately $200,000.

10:45 AM Commissioner Ranum left the meeting.

If the additional excavation did take place, it would not affect the outcome of the lake, it would affect the look of the lake until it fills up with water. It is deep enough that the boats will not be affected whatsoever, or any other functions of the lake. Commission agrees that money should be spent in other areas to make the lake more functional.

Baker Lake – A packet was handed out with information on what the EPA is requiring, and the additions that can be done for the lake. Discussed what is required to be incompliance with the EPA requirements. The packet is to review all the alternatives that will improve the water quality of the Lake, in conjunction with restoring and mitigating wetland impacts. The different types of fish that could potentially be added to the lake were also discussed. A meeting will be held with the Lake Board first, and then will add the public at a later date.

11:49 AM Bobby left the meeting.

11:56 AM Jason and Shannon left the meeting.

11:56 AM Commissioner Rost made the motion to take a noon recess. Commissioner Baldwin seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion; being none. 2 Ayes. 0 Nays. 1 Absent. The motion carried.

NOON RECESS

RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Roy Rost, Deb Ranum, Members; Kelsey Phillips, Recording Clerk/Secretary

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA/NON-AGENDA ITEMS

1:15 PM DeeDee Geving, Fair Board Member joined the meeting.

Fair Board – DeeDee attended the International Association of Fairs and Expos Convention, and described that it was far superior to anything that she had attended before. Next year it will be more expensive to attend, because of the location of the meeting. DeeDee believes Shyla should definitely be the one to continue attending, because there is so much valuable information available. She also sees the advantages of going to the local convention, but believes it’s a waste of tax payer dollars for all the board members to attend both.

Fair Board Resignation – DeeDee would like to resign from the Fair Board. She apologizes to Commission and Commission thanked her for all the work she has done. Discussed the differences on the Fair Board, and credit card usage.

1:23 PM DeeDee left the meeting.

1:25 PM Herman Loving, Member of the Public joined the meeting.

Hospital Management – Herman feels there is a shortage of doctors at FMC, and would like to know what can be done to make this better. He would like consistency of doctors and steady schedules. He also was curious about what the management is promoting, and how to keep doctors living in the area. Commissioner Baldwin explained that they use a recruitment company, and have incorporated what amenities are here, such as hunting and fishing.

1:30 PM David Espeland, FMC CEO joined the meeting.

Herman has tried to establish care with the doctors here in Baker, but Billings or Miles City seems to be more efficient because the doctors here are always changing. David does understand this concern. David explained that they are trying to find a doctor that wants to stay in Baker, but it proves as a challenge because not many people want to move to such a small area. David explained that Physician’s Assistants are becoming more and more popular in small towns, because most doctors have a specialty. Commissioner Baldwin explained that they have high confidence in David and his management. Herman would like the public to be more in the know, and Commissioner Baldwin explained that Herman is welcome to attend Hospital Board Meetings. Herman explained that he understands the issues David is experiencing with keeping doctors around, and appreciates David’s time to explain.

1:55 PM Herman and David left the meeting.

Commission Work Session

The Commission reviewed emails, letters, various revenues received, various Department Reports, Board Minutes and Agendas. They also approved of the Certified Playground Safety Inspector Course for Robbie Christiaens, Parks Assistant Supervisor.

2:05 PM Duane Rugg, Member of the Public joined the meeting.

County Leases – Duane had a question on his county lease, and explained the increase on the price of the lease. He would like to know why the price of the state lease decreased while the county lease price has jumped again. Commissioner Baldwin explained that they bill out at $4.00 an acre. Discussed the appraisal process and potential of selling county land. The Commission is trying to gather more information and get an appraisal, and will keep Duane involved and up to date on the process.

Cabin Creek Loop Road – Discussed surfacing a road from Cabin Creek Loop Road, and mentioned the road was currently covered with gravel, but had hoped they wouldn’t be covering it with scoria.

2:25 PM Rich Menger, Sanitarian joined the meeting.

2:35 PM Duane left the meeting.

2:35 PM Parks Plan Commission discussed the final Parks Plan amongst themselves. All final details are completed, and will be shared with the JoDee Pratt, City Mayor; Julie Straub, HRM; Robbie Christians, Parks Assistant Supervisor; and Scott Rabbitt, Parks Supervisor.

2:54 PM Shyla Hadley, Fairgrounds Manager; Jeff Greenlee, Fair Board Member joined the meeting.

Garbage on the Golf Course – Rich would like to know whose responsibility is it to empty the trash cans on the holes at the Golf Course. Commission advised this was Eric’s responsibility.

2:58 PM Rich left the meeting.

Incident Reports for Fairgrounds – Commission advised Shyla and Jeff that DeeDee Geving has resigned from the Fair Board. Another fence has been hit with a vehicle, due to icy roads. Discussed potential remedies to help this issue, because this is the second time this fence has been hit in the last year. The seal to the door to Shyla’s office has also been broken, as it will not shut all the way. The Fair Board witnessed this incident. It will not be paid for from the Fair Board budget. Discussed possible people that may be able to fix the seal on the door.

Events – Many events are happening in February, such as Bulls, Broncs and Barrels, as well as the Mule Deer Foundation. They are going to start partnering with the Baker Chamber for more events.

Fair Signs – The Fair Board, as well as vendors, would like to go with the “Food” signs. The signs will be more universal, so more than just one group can use them. Jeff will double check with the Fair Board, and let Jason Rittal and Commission know what they decide upon.

Appointing a Fair Board Member – The Commission will take care of the open Fair Board appointment, because DeeDee resigned before her term had ended. They will be putting a notice in the newspaper. DeeDee will write a document to the Commission explaining when her resignation is effective.

Employee Evaluation – Shyla’s 6-month evaluation has been done, and she received outstanding reviews. She’s enjoying her position and has been a great addition to the Fair Grounds. Commission applauded her on her job well done, as well as her use of social media for the events taking place at the Fair Grounds.

Mid-Rivers – The lines were disconnected on the cell phones that weren’t being used. Commission agreed that was fine with them for her to disconnect the unused lines. Discussed the internet lines as well.

Montana Large Rodeo of the Year – The Fallon County Fair received the award for the Montana Large Rodeo of the Year again. Discussed everything that goes along with the High School Finals Rodeo.

3:37 PM Shyla and Jeff left the meeting.

3:57 PM Julie Straub, HRM joined the meeting.

3:58 PM Commissioner Rost made the motion to appoint Chad Follmer to serve out the remainder of the Weed Board term for Richard Malcom. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any further discussion; being none. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried unanimously.

Safety Meeting Training – Trenton Harbaugh, Sheriff, was not available to meet at this time. The Sheriff’s Office is doing the February safety meeting, which will include an active shooter training. An active protest may also be included in the meeting because of the upcoming pipelines. Julie would like to reschedule for the safety meeting training next week, as she was giving the Commission a heads up on the upcoming events.

4:06 PM Julie left the meeting.

4:11 PM Chuck Lee, DES-911 Coordinator joined the meeting.

Public Cameras Protocol – There were issues with the library door last week, which was founded by Chuck. He informed Stacey Moore, Director of Library Services, and the camera recordings were viewed to figure out what happened. Chuck believes that the recordings on the cameras should just be for law enforcement purposes. Commission will converse with Trenton Harbaugh, Sheriff, as to who is allowed to look at the recordings.

4:23 PM Chuck left the meeting.

4:58 PM Commissioner Ranum made the motion to adjourn. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion; being none. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried unanimously.

MEETING ADJOURNED

SPECIAL MEETING

Saturday Feb. 3, 2018

9:45-10:30 Meeting with Senator Daines, Liz Dellwo, Deputy State Director, & Julia Doyle

Members Present: Steve Baldwin, Roy Rost

Others present: Jason Rittal, Development Advisor, Jasen Wyrick, Wyrick Construction, Shannon Hewson, Brosz Engineering

The commission met informally with Senator Daines and staff. The discussions while on a tour of the lake, included the progress on the Baker Lake project, replacement of the Senator’s staffer, Nate Adams, for our area, general updates on recent Congressional activity, namely the recent tax cuts, and the impacts of pipelines, oil and gas prices, and agricultural prices on the local economy.

ADJOURN

s/Steve Baldwin, Chairman

MINUTE TAKER:

s/Kelsey Phillips, Recording Secretary/ Clerk

SPECIAL MINUTE TAKER:

s/Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor

ATTEST:

s/Brenda J. Wood, Clerk and Recorder