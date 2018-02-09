Beef Cattle Nutrition Program: Working through the principles of cattle nutrition

SDSU Extension is partnering with NDSU Extension Service and Montana State University Extension to provide an educational program focusing on beef cattle nutrition. The program will be held on Feb. 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Harding County Rec Center in Buffalo, S.D.

By Elin Kittelmann

The day will be a progression of topics, starting with some of the basics on what makes the ruminant animal so unique, moving through body condition score and feed analysis to finally developing rations and analyzing why something may not be working as planned. The day will include multiple hands-on activities to give producers the opportunity to implement tools and tips that are shared throughout the day.

The presenters for the day include Ken Olson, SDSU Extension Beef Specialist; Adele Harty, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist; Janna Kincheloe, NDSU Area Extension Specialist, Livestock Systems; and Elin Kittelmann, Fallon-Carter County Extension Agent MSU. All presenters have a focus and passion for cattle nutrition.

Participants are encouraged to bring copies of their feed analysis sheets as well as a USB Flash drive for the ration balancing programs. Following the meeting, the presenters will be available to do one-on-one consultations with participants to answer individual questions. Everyone’s situation is different, so in order to get the most out of your participation in the program, our group feels it best to take the time to sit down and evaluate individual situations and provide information that can help the producers make the best management decisions.

An RSVP is required for the program by Feb. 23, 2018. You can do this by calling Fallon/Carter County Extension Office at 406-778-7110. Cost for the program is $30 per person at the door to cover the cost of lunch and resources.

