Baker Spartan Basketball

The Baker Spartans traveled to Wolf Point to take on the Wolves on Feb. 2. The Spartans were defeated by a final score of 37-48.

By Macee Hadley

The score of the first quarter was 9-0. The score of the second quarter was 17-11. The score of the third quarter was 25-32. Leading scorer, Jon Weimer had 11 points along with 1 block and 13 rebounds; Colter Peterson- 10 points, 1 assist and 2 rebounds; James Wiseman 6 points, 1 assist, 2 rebounds and 1 steal; Aaron Smith 5 points, 1 assist, 3 rebounds and 1 steal; Sean Shelhamer 2 points, 3 rebounds; Riley Schultz 2 points, 1 assist and 2 rebounds; Riley O’Donnell 1 point, 4 rebounds, 2 steals and Cameron MacKay 1 rebound.

The Baker JV lost by a final score of 35-59. Leading scorer, Teight Madler had 12 points; Caleb Ploeger 9 points; Sean Shelhamer 6 points; Jayden Allen 6 points and Jacob Wang 2 points.

The Baker C-Squad lost with a final score of 21-62. Konner Flint had 11 points; Trent Collins 4 points; Logan Graham 2 points; Aiden Rabbitt 2 points and Ashton Afrank 2 points.

The Baker Spartans travelled to Forsyth on Jan. 30, to take on the Dogies. The Spartans were defeated with a final score of 30-38. The score of the first quarter was 7-5. The score of the second quarter was 21-12. The score of the third quarter was 28-24. Leading scorer, Jon Weimer had 15 points along with 1 block, 5 rebounds and 3 steals; Aaron Smith 7 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals; Riley O’Donnell 3 points, 1 rebound, 2 steals; James Wiseman 2 points, 2 assists, 1 rebound and 3 steals; Riley Schultz 2 points, 1 assist, 5 rebounds; Colter Peterson 1 point, 2 assists, 2 rebounds and Sean Shelhamer 2 rebounds.

The Baker JV won by a final score of 54-39. Leading scorer was Jacob Wang with 14 points, Konner Flint 9 points; Caleb Ploeger 8 points; Teight Madler 7 points; Jayden Allen 6 points; Sean Shelhamer 5 points and Bryce Hufford 5 points.