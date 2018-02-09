A Baker, Montana Auction Company wins big at the Montana Auctioneers Association Marketing Competition

Bozeman, Mont., Jan. 25-27 2018 – Baker auctioneer J.K. Kinsey, of Kinsey Auctioneers & Real Estate, recently scored a huge success at the 2018 Montana Auctioneers Convention Marketing Competition.

The 2018 Montana Auctioneers Association Marketing Competition was held this past weekend in conjunction with the MAA annual convention in Bozeman, Montana. Auction professionals from across the state submitted their best auction marketing from 2017 in five different categories. Color Brochure – Poster, Postcard, Black & White News Paper Ad, Company Brochure and Digital Website.

Five professional judges placed Kinsey Auctioneers & Real Estate 1st place in three of the five divisions. 1st place in the Postcard Division, 1st place Black & White News Paper Ad Division and 1st place Company Brochure Division.

“Marketing is a huge part of what makes an auction event successful”,”Its not uncommon to see buyers from Texas, New Hampshire, Alaska, California, Illinois, Washington and surrounding states and even foreign countries attend our auctions. We attribute that to our world class marketing” Kinsey Said.

Kinsey Auctioneers & Real Estate enables sellers to effectively and successfully market their agricultural real estate and equipment assets. We showcase your assets on our platform and bring buyers and sellers together.

Kinsey Auctioneers & Real Estate specialize in the sale of Agricultural Equipment and Real Estate. Kinsey holds the Certified Auctioneer Institute (CAI) and Auction Marketing Management (AMM) designations from the National Auctioneers Association and has been in the auction business 31 years.

Kinsey resides in Baker. To learn more about Kinsey, please call 406-772-5812, email: jk.kinsey@kinseyauction.com or visit www.kinseyauction.com.

Kinsey is a member of the Montana Auctioneers Association. For more information about the MAA, contact 509- 288-4677 or visit www.montanaauctioneers.org.

