Baker Lady Spartan Basketball

On Jan. 30 the Lady Spartans traveled to Forsyth to play a conference game. The JV played a tough game and ended up short with a score of 28-32. The top scorer was Tesla Erickson with 9 points, 2 rebounds and 2 steals; Laylah Dulin with 6 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals; Alissa Bohle 4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Savannah Burkhalter 3 points, 3 rebounds and Kelsey Miller with 2 points, 1 assist, and 3 rebounds.

By Megan Smith and Tesla Erickson

The Lady Spartan Varsity also played a conference game against Forsyth and came up short 25-35. The top scorer was Madison Reddick with 11 points, 1 assist, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Halle Burdick 6 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal; Wrenzi Wrzesinski 4 points, 2 rebounds; Andie Batchelor 2 points, 2 rebounds, 4 steals and finally Shelby Moore with 2 points.

The Baker Lady Spartans traveled to Wolf Point on Feb. 3. The Spartans lost 39-60. Leading scorer was Maddie Reddick 16 points, 2 assist, 10 rebounds and 3 steals; Sady Harbaugh 6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Wrenzi Wrzesinski 5 points, 4 steals; Halle Burdick 4 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal; Katie Wang 3 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals; Mariah Miller 3 points, 1 rebound and Shelby Moore 2 points and 3 rebounds.

The Baker Girls’ JV also played Wolf Point and lost 43-57. The leading scorer was Sady Harbaugh 9 points, 6 rebounds; Tesla Erickson 8 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals; Savannah Burkhalter 7 points, 2 rebounds; Hope Craft 6 points, 3 rebounds; Kelsey Miller 6 points 1 assist, 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Alissa Bohle 5 points, 1 rebound, 3 steals and Laylah Dulin 3 points, 3 rebounds.

The Baker Lady Spartans C-squad played a great game winning 40-25. The top scorer was Sophia Dulin 9 points, 1 assist, 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Tesla Erickson 7 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals; Macy Varner 6 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals; Laylah Dulin 5 points, 1 assist, 10 rebounds, 2 steals; Alissa Bohle 5 points, 1 assist, 3 rebounds, 3 steals; Hope Craft 4 points, 11 rebounds, 2 steals; Savannah Burkhalter 2 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals and Taylor Miller 2 points, 2 assists, 4 rebounds and 7 steals.

