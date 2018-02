To celebrate the 100th day of school, throughout the week of Jan. 29 – Feb. 2, the students from Lincoln Elementary, kindergarten, first and second grades were challenged by their teachers with a goal to collect 100 non-perishable items to donate to the Fallon County Community Cupboard.

By Julaine Wedemeyer

The students not only achieved this outstanding goal but more than tripled it! Gathering 301 donations! Congratulations to the students, teachers, and staff members at Lincoln and well done!