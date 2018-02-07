Elsie Berniece Walker-Scholten, 99 of Ekalaka Mont., passed peacefully to the Lord at Dahl Memorial Hospital on Feb. 1, 2018 on her 99th birthday.

Elsie was born on Feb. 1, 1919 near Albion, Mont. to Frank and Norine Clem. She attended grade school in the area and completed her education after moving to San Diego at the age of 51. Elsie went on to become a licensed vocational nurse. Elsie married Sydney Walker on Dec. 12, 1936 in Valentine, Neb. and together they ranched in the Albion area for 24 years. Sydney died in Jan. of 1960, and Elsie remarried in Jan. of 1962 to Albertus “Bud” Scholten of Belle Fourche, S.D. They remained in Belle Fourche until 1967 when they moved to San Diego where Elsie lived until 2001. Albertus “Bud” Scholten died in Feb. of 1998. In 2001, Elsie moved to Huntsville, Utah to live with her daughter, Sharon and in 2014 she moved back to Ekalaka to live with her son, James.

Elsie is survived by her children, James Walker, Sharon Stringham, Diana Crawford and John Walker; her stepchildren, Betty Courtney, Sharon Nelson, Doris Hickson, Richard Scholten, Nancy Gorham; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Elsie is preceded in death by her first husband, Sydney Walker; her second husband, Albertus Scholten; her son, Eugene Walker and her step-daughter, Jane Cummings.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish, S.D. Burial will follow at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche. A memorial has been established to Dahl Memorial Retirement Home.

The family would like to thank the nurses at Dahl memorial hospital for their excellent care of our mother.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Crematory Service of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.