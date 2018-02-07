Dorothy Remillard, 85

Twin Falls, Idaho – Dorothy Remillard, our loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend passed away into God’s Heavenly Garden on Jan. 23, 2018.

Dorothy Dune Ward Remillard was born in Carter County, Ekalaka, Mont. on Sept. 25, 1932 on the family homestead to Leonard Ward and Mary Wheat Ward. She was the seventh of nine children! Being raised on the homestead, Dorothy developed her strengths and appreciation for family and the simple things in life.

She attended Carter County Schools and graduated from Ekalaka High School in 1950. Dorothy started working for AT&T in Baker, Mont., as a telephone operator until pursuing her dream of joining the United States Air Force. Her dream was unfortunately short lived due to a medical condition.

Dorothy returned to Baker where she met and married Robert “Bob” Remillard in 1953. From that union five children became her life; Mike, Maria, Mary, Tony, and Shirley. Dorothy raised her family in Arvada, Colo. where she devoted herself to birthday and holiday celebrations, school activities, sports, scouts, church, baking chocolate chip cookies and making fried chicken, all while running her own daycare business.

Throughout her life, Dorothy enjoyed her church, bowling leagues, gardening (both flowers and vegetables), golden oldies, dancing, Saturday nights with Lawrence Welk, travel, visiting her family and friends, and St. Patrick’s Day!

Dorothy and Bob retired in Prescott Valley, Ariz. in 1985. She loved the warmer weather, being a part of St. Germaine Catholic Church, the Ladies Guild, and making new and lasting friendships.

She was preceded in death by her parents; an older brother, John; sisters, Nellie, Luella, and Gladys; her husband of 60 years, Bob; her son, Mike; and her son-in-law, Rick Allen.

Dorothy is survived by her sisters, Anna Jane Peterson, Faye Kennedy, Elizabeth Schauss, and Marjorie Seymour; many loving nieces and nephews; her children, Marie (Alan) McCrum, Mary Allen, Tony Remillard, and Shirley (Larry Eriksen) Carpenter; fourteen grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and her loving and loyal Shih Tzu, Chiang.

Funeral Mass was held Feb. 6, 2018 at St. Germaine Catholic Church, 7997 E Dana Dr, Prescott Valley, Ariz., with Father Dan Vollmer officiating. Interment followed with military honors at the Prescott National Cemetery.

Our family would like to extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to St. Luke’s Paramedics, Doctors, Nurses and Staff; Grace Assisted Living Staff; and Encompass Hospice for their care and compassion for our mother, Dorothy. Thank You!

The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Dorothy’s name to either St. Germaine Building Fund, 7997 E Dana Dr, Prescott Valley, Ariz., 86314; or the Dementia/Alzheimer’s Foundation at alzfdn.org.

We love and miss you Mom, and you will forever be in our hearts!

