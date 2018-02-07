Dorothy J. Christianson, 90, passed away peacefully on Feb. 1, 2018 at the Pondera Medical Center Extended Care Facility in Conrad.

Dorothy was born to George and Mary Waterland in Carlyle, Mont. on Jan. 12, 1928. She was the first born of ten children. She grew up on a dry land farm in Fallon County, attended school at Carlyle School in Wibaux County through the first year of high school, and then moved to Baker, Mont., to graduate high school in 1945.

Dorothy married George L. Wassmann on Nov. 16, 1947. They had six children. She later married Darwin A. Christianson on June 16, 1967 and they had one child.

Dorothy was a busy mother of seven children and worked as a nurse for most of her life. After suffering a stroke, she spent the last 13 years in Conrad, so she could be near her family. Dorothy entered the PMC Extended Care, SCU on June 3, 2016. She celebrated her 90th birthday there on Jan. 12, 2018.

Dorothy was a member of the Conrad Mission Church and was a firm believer in Jesus Christ. She loved her family, and her fervent prayer was that she would see them again in heaven. We are so thankful to know that she is with our Lord.

Dorothy’s family would like to say a special “thank you” to the staff at the Pondera Medical Center Extended Care and SCU, for the love and care they extended to our beloved mother and our family at this time.

Survivors include her children, George D. Wassmann of Havre, Gayle E. (Kirk) Mycke of Conrad, Billy R. Wassmann of Conrad, Jeannie L. (D.J.) Lussman of Fonda, Iowa, David L. (Renee) Wassmann of Great Falls, Daniel T. (Terri) Wassmann of Great Falls, and Curtis J. (Michelle) Christianson of Helena; 19 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren; brothers, Duane (Diane) Waterland of Baker, Leon (Nancy) Waterland of Melcher, Iowa, and Terry Waterland of Melcher, Iowa; sisters, Elizabeth (Jim) Hoyt of Redding, CA and Lourane Loran of Anchorage, Alaska.

Memorial services will be held Monday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. at Conrad Mission Church in Conrad. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery followed by a reception at the church.

Memorials can be made to the Conrad Mission Church or PMC Extended Care.

Condolences can be made to Dorothy’s memorial page at www.asperfh.com.