Funeral services for Chad Tronstad, 39, of Baker were held Feb. 7, 2018 at Longfellow School Gymnasium in Baker, Mont., with Pastor Scott Kiehn officiating. Burial followed in Bonnievale Cemetery.

Chad passed away Feb. 1, 2018 due to injuries sustained in an accident near Baker.

Chad Leroy Tronstad was born Sept. 4, 1978 in Bowman, N.D., the son of John L. and Clarice (Niven) Tronstad. He grew up on the family ranch on the 101 Road south of Baker. He attended school in Baker, graduating from Baker High School with the class of 1997. He went on to attend two years of school at Western Dakota Tech in Rapid City, S.D. Chad returned to Baker to ranch with his parents. It was during this time that he began dating Sharon Straub. Chad and Sharon were married on Sept. 7, 2002 during a ceremony on the ranch. Together, the couple made their home in Baker. Along with Sharon’s children, Marisa, Presley, and Shaleigh, they were blessed with their son, Jaxson.

Over the years, Chad worked for Encore/Denbury Resources all while continuing to ranch with his parents. He had an entrepreneurial spirit with an amazing ability to turn everything into a business opportunity. Chad started his own business, CT Contracting, and operated, then later sold, the car wash and laundromat. The Black Hills was Chad’s “Happy Place” and he always enjoyed spending time there with his family. He enjoyed playing golf, but you wouldn’t know it, offering his cart and clubs for sale at the end of each round. He took pride in adding to his large collection of guns and motorized toys. Chad was very skilled and able to fix anything he tackled. Chad was (secretly) fond of his dog, Zoey, and the cats and livestock on the ranch. Only our Chad would (and could) CPR a cat back to life. He was a very generous, selfless person; always willing to help others whenever he could. He liked to make people smile and will be remembered for his practical jokes and trademark response, “huh?” Chad loved his family above all things and was lovingly referred to as Chaddio by his grandkids.

Chad is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, Jaxson; step-children, Marisa (Ryan Varner) Straub of Baker, Presley (Natalie) Straub of Dickinson, and Shaleigh (Tyler) Irigoin of Lambert, and his ‘other daughter’ (niece), Missy Jo Breitbach; grandchildren, Braxton, Pryar, Brekkyn, and Briggs; his parents, John and Clarice Tronstad of Baker; mother-in-law, Jane O’Connor of Baker; father-in-law, Neil (Sheila) O’Connor of Baker; sister-in-law Jerri (Dave) Breitbach of Baker; brother-in-law, Troy (Christy) O’Connor of Billings; and his nieces and nephew, Jessica, Jacob, Melissa, Adisyn and Ella. He was preceded in death by his baby brother; grandparents, Harold & Jeannette Tronstad and Bill & Maryellen Niven; and aunt, Doris Crawford.

Memorial donations may be made to Baker High School for a scholarship fund in memory of Chad.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.