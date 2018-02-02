Wrestling Parents’ Day

The Baker High School senior wrestlers, their senior manager, and their parents will be introduced prior to the start of the Eastern B Divisional Wrestling Tournament, which is being held at McGonigal Gymnasium on Saturday, Feb. 3. The senior wrestlers and their parents will be introduced at 9:40 a.m. Seniors being introduced are Johnny Caron, Dalton Herbst, Cooper Lund, Quentin Wheeler, and Manager-Katelynn Afrank. All freshman, sophomore, and junior wrestlers are to bring two dozen cookies or bars for the reception following the tournament. The first round of wrestling will begin at 10 a.m.
Editor's Picks
-
Bogus missile attack alert leaves uneasy feeling in its wake
-
Deep ruts on tracks blamed for near miss train accident
-
City of Baker swears in newly elected officials
-
Reini Martin shares her long, incredible journey as a German immigrant Part Two
-
Country Media names new regional director for weekly newspapers
-
New Year begins with a house fire for one local family
-
Reini Martin shares her long, incredible journey as a German immigrant
-
Digging out the lake continues in freezing temperatures
-
Berger competes in Icelandic Spartan Race
-
Ringing in 2018 by Looking back at 2017