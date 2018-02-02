Villa Happenings

Birthday wishes to Gladys Morris who celebrated her special day with friends Erna Losing, (Gladys), Eileen Meggers and Darline Ketterling.

 

A special Happy Birthday to Alice Abrams of Superior Care Villa. Some of her friends helping celebrate her special day were Gladys Morris, (Alice), Katy Reeves and Dude Veroye.
      



