Solberg finishes season as three time state champ

By Angel Wyrwas

Devon Solberg, a junior at Baker High School, placed first at the State Speech and Drama Meet for the third year in a row. The meet was held in Huntley Project Jan. 26-27. After four rounds and semi-finals, Devon competed against the top seven finalists in the state in the Humorous Solo event. “It is a rare thing for one person to be the state champion three years in a row,” said Speech and Drama Coach Angel Wyrwas. “Devon has a lot of natural talent but he also spent a lot of hours practicing his piece and that level of commitment makes a state champ.”

A veteran of humorous acting, the young man performed a ten minute piece of American writer Patrick McManus’s short story ‘Our First Cannon’. The selection is about Pat and his young friend ‘Crazy Eddie’ Muldoon. Eddie brings Pat some drawings and asks him if he’d like to build their very first cannon, to which Pat agrees. Creating a homemade cannon from baby carriage wheels, a long pipe, various pieces of wood, duct tape, baling wire, gum and prayer, the antics truly start when Eddie gives Pat some black powder to launch a croquet ball from their cannon down the fairway of the local golf course. Things don’t really go according to plan and both boys are blown backwards from the explosion. A deputy investigates to find the boys recovering from the explosion and warns them not to get into any more trouble.

Devon played all three characters and switched back and forth effortlessly. Every room he competed in was filled with boisterous laughter during his performance. The judges consistently commented how much they enjoyed Devon’s performance and they couldn’t find anything for him to improve.

At the awards ceremony following the competition, Devon’s family and teammates cheered loudly as he received a gold medal for first place. “I really enjoy performing and competing,” said Devon. “Making people laugh is very energizing.” He plans to compete again his senior year and hopefully earn his forth state champion title.

Devon is the son of Nate and Libby Solberg of Baker.