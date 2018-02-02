Second Grade – Adjectives and pancakes

Mrs. Oberlander’s Second Grade Class learned about Adjectives in an unusual but delicious way.

By Jessica Paul

Mrs. Oberlander’s Second Grade Class learned about Adjectives in an unusual but delicious way. After reading a story about Nate the Great, who conveniently loves pancakes, Mrs. Oberlander decided to mix up some pancakes for the kids to try. She made four different kinds: American, Russian, French, and Mexican. The American pancakes are known by several different names including flapjacks, hot cakes, or a short stack. Russian pancakes are called Dutch Babies, French pancakes are best known as Crepes, and Mexican pancakes were named Rolled Tortillas. After eating all these delicious pancakes, the kids used adjectives to describe the taste and then wrote a paragraph about the pancakes. Some adjectives used to describe the pancakes were moist, creamy, spongy, and fluffy. What a delicious way to learn adjectives.