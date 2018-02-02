Nonfatal semi rollover on Cabin Creek Road

Emergency personnel were dispatched to a one vehicle accident at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 29.

A semi rollover north of Baker left the driver with minor injuries and a totaled truck.
Photo by Lee Strait

By Angel Wyrwas

The incident took place on Cabin Creek Road north of Baker. A semi carrying a full load of round hay bales for delivery to Mr. Jason Bollinger was trying to navigate a corner when his trailer slipped off the road. The semi rolled and the cab of the truck was crushed upside down, trapping the driver.

The Baker Fire Department worked to extricate the driver from the cab. He was transported by ambulance to Fallon Medical Complex where he was treated for minor injuries. The Fallon County Sheriff Department and the Montana Highway Patrol were also on scene providing assistance.

      



