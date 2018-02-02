March for Life event held in Baker

People from the surrounding area gathered in Baker Jan. 22 in observance of the 45th anniversary of Roe vs Wade, which legalized abortion

By Angel Wyrwas

People from the surrounding area gathered in Baker Jan. 22 in observance of the 45th anniversary of Roe vs Wade, which legalized abortion. The Knights of Columbus and the Catholic Daughters invited all to walk to show support of the unborn and to pray for the end of all abortion. Approximately 30 people attended the event.

Mary Smith with the Catholic Daughters of America led the gathering as Master of Ceremonies and Tony Breitbach, Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus, led the participants in prayer. A representative from the Sunrise Women’s Clinic in Sidney gave a presentation about the services they offer. After a soup and salad luncheon, people gathered for the rosary at St. John’s Catholic Church.