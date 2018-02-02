Law Enforcement

Baker Police Department

•proactive patrols of schools, businesses, and residential areas.

Anyone with any information on any area crime is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 406-778-2222.

Justice Court

•Katie Jo Durmon, Baker, revocation of Suspended or Deferred Sentence, original suspended fine of $150 suspended on conditions for six months, original jail of 180 days suspended on conditions for six months (7/24/18), ticket issued 12/14/17.

•Carson N. Kurtz, Glendive, unlawful transactions with children, 1st violation, dismissed by Prosecution, ticket issued 7/23/17.

•Daniel S. Rost, Baker, obstructing a peace officer or other public servant, Per Sub Judge Landa, fine of $585 with $250 suspended on conditions for nine months (9/25/18), jail of 30 days deferred for nine months, ticket issued 7/23/17.