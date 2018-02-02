Knights of Columbus to host Americanism Program

By Angel Wyrwas

The Knights of Columbus will present the 54th Annual Americanism Program at the Baker Longfellow Gym Wednesday, February 7 at 7 p.m. The annual event pays tribute to the United States of America, honoring those currently serving in our nation’s armed forces, those who have served and those who died for citizens’ freedoms. This year’s theme is ‘Through a World of Differences, Pray We Stand as One’.

The audience will be moved by the presentation of flags by the American Legion as well as a special presentation by the Baker Scouts. Mr. Steve Zachmann, past Deputy of the Montana State Council, will be this year’s Master of Ceremonies. The audience is sure to enjoy varied selections of patriotic music performed by the Baker High School Band and Choir, Plevna High School Band and Choir, and the O’Fallon Men’s Choir. Refreshments will follow the program. The large yearly turnout and participation celebrates longstanding patriotism for this nation.