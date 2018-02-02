Girls JV basketball games

On Jan. 23, Baker C Squad came to Plevna to play the JV team.

By Jessica Paul

On Jan. 23, Baker C Squad came to Plevna to play the JV team. The game was intense and all over the place, but the final score was Baker 33; Plevna 28. Then on Jan. 26, the girls and Coach Schwartz headed to Terry to play Custer/Hysham. They only played a half game, but the result was good, Custer/Hysham 9 to Plevna’s 11. Then after a long night Friday, the girls came into Plevna to play Ekalaka. It was another great game with a low number of fouls. The final game score was Ekalaka 31; Plevna 22.