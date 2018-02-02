Files of the Times

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, Feb. 1, 2008 —

Brock Parini and Jordan Hoffman were awarded first place medals for their performance in the classical duo category at the State Speech and Drama Meet in Huntley Project, Jan. 25-26. . .High temperature Jan. 27 was 44 degrees and low was Jan. 28 with -18 degrees. . .Spartan wrestlers will be at their divisional meet in Broadus Feb. 2-3. . .Winners of the Agriculture in Montana Schools Bumper Sticker Contest were Cameron MacKay, Josh Stutts, Chris Skogas, Braylea Wyrick, and Troy Stutts. . .Pictures: Ice fishing is a very popular activity on Baker Lake this winter. . .Wyatt Rising of Culbertson has qualified for the 33rd annual Northern Rodeo Association Finals Rodeo in Billings Feb. 14-16. Wyatt is the grandson of Ralph and Linda Rising of Carlyle.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, Jan. 30, 1998 —

The sentencing hearing for Lester Kills On Top began last week in Deer Lodge. Kills On Top was sentenced to two death sentences for aggravated kidnapping and deliberate homicide and a 40 year prison sentence for robbery in the death of John Marty Etchemendy, Jr. His execution date was set for Aug. 19, 1988. The execution did not take place as a death sentence automatically warrants a review by the Montana Supreme Court. . .The road to better streets in Baker is becoming clearer. Kevin Dukart, City Manager, says the street refurbishing project, known as SID #33, is progressing on schedu1e. . . In an investigative report dated Jan. 13, 1998, Ross Management was found to be in full compliance with all State of Montana fuel tax laws and reporting requirements. . .A new handicapped parking space has been designated by the Post Office. It is located on the south side of the Post Office near the stop sign. . .Beta Sigma Phi will sponsor a benefit pancake and sausage breakfast for DaNae Wiseman Feb. 8. . .Trish Rost and her husband Scott were winners in a raffle held by the AAU wrestling and the prize was a buffalo hunt. Lee and Donna Lewis donated the buffalo. . . About 75 people attended the surprise 80th birthday party Saturday for Montie Sipma at the Baker Senior Center. Hostesses were Joy Hayden and Irene Wiman. . .Pigskin Picks Super Bowl Contest winner was Charlie Madler.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Feb. 4, 1988 —

At the regular monthly meeting of the Baker School Board, Don Schillinger, vice principal and activities director, addressed the topic of building the new tennis courts this spring, something discussed by the board at length a number of months ago. . .Tim Brunelle is Fallon County’s new chemical dependence counselor. Tim is taking Jim Osborne’s place. . .Winners of the annual Cub Scout Pinewood Derby were: 1st Alan Rambur, son of Dave and Karen Rambur; 2nd Corey Herbst, son of Steve and Lynda Herbst; 3rd Jeremy Kary, son of Bryan and Deb Kary. . .Rudolph Bohle, 62, died Jan. 26. . .Eilek’s is advertising 30% off fashion jeans and 20% off denim jackets. . .Congressman Ron Marlenee announced that Jay Shumaker of Ismay has been offered an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York. Jay is the son of Jerry and Dianne Shumaker. . . Connie Boggs is the new travel agent in Baker for Mr. Mic’s Travel in Billings. . .Cub Scout popcorn sales were good. Top salesman for Pack No. 256 was Sam Fisher with sales of 53 buckets. Michael Myhre came in second with 47 and Mike Nygaard and Dustin Rudolph tied for third with 40 buckets each.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Feb. 2, 1978 —

The 1978 Pinewood Derby for the Cub Scouts of Pack 256 was held Jan. 25 in the Longfellow lunch room. Pictured is Steve Stevenson showing his Pinewood Derby car that he won first place with in the races last Sunday. . .Sherman Engesser has been ranked first in the calf roping events of the Northern Rodeo Assoc. with a total win record of $3,595.90. . .Baker Spartan drama team captured second place in the divisional speech and drama tournament last Saturday. . .Middle School wrestlers traveled to Dickinson Jan. 28 for a tournament. Boys making the trip were Steve Koenig, Mark Domagala, Gerard Meschke, Keith Carver, John Hoke, Tom Bruha, Nick Schueler and Dan Becker.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Feb. 1, 1968 —

Gail Herbst and Lynn Russell have been chosen as alternate members of the All-Student Band, USA group In conjunction with the Shenandoah Conservatory of Music, Winchester, Va. . .Jayceens have day at station KFLN. . .Mrs. A. W. Bickle is vice president of the National CowBelles. . .School election will be held April 6. . .Telephone company will expand communications.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Jan. 30, 1958 —

Mrs. Margaret Carrington retires after working in the courthouse for 25 years. . .Boxing matches sponsored by the American Legion were well attended. Roger Traweek won by a TKO. . .Vic Grainger was elected president of the hospital board at the annual meeting. . .Boy Scouts have Court of Honor preceded by a potluck supper. Lloyd Sinclair showed colored films of the National Jamboree at Valley Forge which he attended. . .Mrs. J. K. Munsell and Neil visited in California. . .Rainbow Girls install Dorothy Howe and Carol Hatton as Worthy and Associate Worthy Advisors. . .Mrs. Tom Eilek and Mrs. Ed Nelson have a coasting party for Brownie Troop 7. . .Baker Volunteer Fire Dept. re-elects Vic Grainger as Fire Chief.

70 YEARS AGO Thursday, Jan. 29, 1948 —

Youth for Christ is organized by Wesleyan Methodist, First Baptist and Community Church. . .Schools in Fallon County contributed over $100 for March of Dimes. . .U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service start a rat control program in Baker. . .Temperatures for the week were 36 high and 5 below for the low. . .Public meeting is held to discuss the need for a course in vocational agriculture to be offered in high school.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Feb. 3, 1938 —

Bernard Martin is appointed postmaster at Willard. . .Baker Business and Professional Women’s Club and Baker Woman’s Club have “hard time” party with husbands as escorts and guests. Each member brought a box lunch. . .Rev. and Mrs. Harry Shreve return to Baker having been in Peking, China, as missionaries. . .The Ollie PTA has Founders Day program. Pieces of a large birthday cake were sold as a fun raising project. . .High and low temperatures for the week were 44 and minus 6.

90 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Feb. 2, 1928 —

Edwin Lake and Paul E. Hubbard, who operate natural gas system in the town of Baker, are not maintaining a public utility, the Montana Railroad Commission decided today. Owning their own well within the town, Lake and Hubbard obtained a franchise to run pipelines. The city hall gas is furnished free and free service is given the owner of the post office location between Lake’s Theater and Hubbard’s store. Other places served include Lake’s residence, his place of business and Hubbard’s place of business. They testified they have consistently refused to make service connections for other residents and received no payment from anyone. There is another gas service in the city. . .Ed Ehret broke his leg last Sunday when the horse he was riding slipped on the ice and fell. . .The groundhog didn’t venture out today for the sun was bright enough to pierce the deepest hole. . .Fern Blanchard was installed as Worthy Advisor of Rainbow Girls at the regular meeting Thursday. Sue Simpson is Associate Worthy Advisor.