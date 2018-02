On Jan. 19, the Plevna FFA hosted a Chili Feed at the Plevna Community Center.

By Jessica Paul

On Jan. 19, the Plevna FFA hosted a Chili Feed at the Plevna Community Center. Many in the community attended the Chili Feed. The members also had delicious baked goods for sale. The money raised from this will go towards expenses for the National FFA trip next fall.