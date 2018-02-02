Earn a stocking hat

The beginning band group is working hard to earn a handmade hat from Mrs. Wagnon.

By Jessica Paul

The beginning band group is working hard to earn a handmade hat from Mrs. Wagnon. All of the beginning band students have passed Level 1, and some students are even on Level 3. As many of you may have seen at the Christmas concert, Mrs. Wagnon knitted her band participants some crazy hats. The beginning band members were given the challenge to: a) play the B flat scale up and down with half notes 1 octave, b) play the F major scale 1 octave up and down, c) play the G major scale 1 octave up and down, d) complete 5 assignments within their band books, and finally e) 1 octave of the Chromatic scale up and down (this is the fingering chart from C to C with sharps and flats included. If Mrs. Wagnon’s beginner band completes all five of these achievements before the end of February, they will earn themselves a crazy hat. Good luck to all beginner band students!