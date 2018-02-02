The kindergarten, first, second, and ninth grades started cup stacking with Miss Coon in P.E. Class.

By Cole Edgell

The kindergarten, first, second, and ninth grades started cup stacking with Miss Coon in P.E. Class. Cup stacking is a competition that involves speed and steadiness. The goal is to stack the cups in certain ways as fast as you can. Normally in a competition, they stack the cups in three different ways before they can finish. Starting with their cups all together in one place, they restack them and end with them all together. Each grade made a stack of cups as large as they can without having any of them fall. They also practiced making the smaller stacks, putting them up, and taking them down, as fast as possible. Looks like they were very creative and did a great job!