Commissioner Proceedings

MONDAY, JAN. 22, 2018

9:30 AM CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Roy Rost, Deb Ranum, Members; Kelsey Phillips, Recording Clerk/Secretary

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA/NON-AGENDA ITEMS

9:27 AM Stacey Moore, Director of Library Services entered the meeting.

State Courier – The Courier for the State Library has quit working. Gary Wiranen, a Sub-Contractor from Miles City will deliver the books for $30 a week; instead of the usual $25 from the Courier. The Library Board supports the idea, and Commission gave their approval. Miles City Community College is going to be coming to Baker to offer GED and college preparation classes in the basement of the library.

9:32 AM Stacey left the meeting.

9:40 AM Chuck Lee, DES-911 Coordinator entered the meeting.

9:43 AM Wayne Mangold, Plevna TV Board Member entered the meeting.

Plevna TV Board – The Plevna TV Board is looking for a way to increase revenues in order for the board to keep running for years to come. They are charging $20 a year right now, and residents do not have to pay if they don’t have access to any reception. Discussed raising the amount to $40 a year, and the process to follow through with the decision. Commission advised if they held a board meeting they could also get public comments and opinions. The public input will be the most important factor. Chuck wondered if they could make it one big board, with Baker and Plevna combined, in order to save money. This will also be discussed at the board meeting in order for the public to understand and give input. Discussed the possibilities to enlarge the area the towers reach, as most people can receive about 11 channels.

10:06 AM Alba Higgins, Shop Foreman; Shannon Hewson, Brosz Engineering joined the meeting.

10:07 AM Chuck and Wayne left the meeting.

Shop Updates

Snow Plow – Alba brought in one of the broken pieces of an axel shaft to show Commission the problem they are having with one of the snow plows.

10:10 AM Bobby Wiedmer, Road Supervisor joined the meeting.

Commission and Alba spoke about what repairs could help with the plow. Commission gave approval that if the solutions they have discussed are not going to work, they have permission to order the part needed. It would be much cheaper to fix it, rather than to buy a new truck.

10:14 AM Shannon left the meeting.

Commission advised to get it repaired as soon as possible.

Other Repairs – The landfill is finishing up with the loader. Truck #37 was having electrical problems, and was taken to Billings to check on issues. It’s been fixed, and it is under warranty. Bobby will be going to pick it up in the next couple weeks.

10:32 AM Shannon and Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor joined the meeting.

10:35 AM Alba left the meeting.

Project Updates

Baker Lake – Clean up material is approximately at 70% complete. Dredging is just about at 50% complete. The overall project is just over 50% complete.

Western Municipal – Received the request from Western Municipal to move Schedule 1 completion date from January to March. Schedule 1 and 2 materials are having to be moved out of the lake at the same time. Schedule 2 is still right on track. Shannon will talk with the contractors and write up a Change Order to discuss with Commission.

Additional Silt Removal – Shannon received a verbal request from Jason Wyrick to remove the additional silt that’s just below the dam. There is about 1 to 2 feet of existing sediment. That’s the only area that sediment is still remaining. Shannon believes they will need to look into it and make a decision, as it could be a very large addition to the project. Shannon will get something put together this week. It will help the contractors make progress in the long run.

Shell Oil Road – Shannon handed out the Work Order/ Proposal for the Shell Oil Road for the North Baker Drainage Improvement Project. Easements and permits are needed before starting Phase 2.

10:51 AM Jason left the meeting.

Commission complied with Shannon’s recommendation of moving forward with the Work Order proposal.

10:56 AM Margie Losing, Kathy Newell, Theresa Myers, Tammy Reetz, Michelle Smith; Wellness Committee Members joined the meeting.

The letter will be sent out with the permits.

10:59 AM Shannon left the meeting.

11:00 AM Debbie Wyrick, Alba Higgins; Wellness Committee Members joined the meeting.

Wellness Committee – The Wellness Committee would like to increase their Wellness Credits as of July 1, 2018. The employee Wellness Credits would be at least $60.00, and the spouse at least $40.00. This would keep the employee premiums to a low, and would be dependent on what the current insurance premium is at. The goal is to help employees want to be on the Wellness Program, as well as get the employees to take their medicines and go to the doctor once a year. The decision would be finalized around the April/May area. The Wellness Committee approves of the idea, as well as the Commissioners. Commission agrees that they can put these numbers out to employees to give them an idea of what they are working towards, stating the numbers are subject to change.

11:07 AM Debbie, Kathy, Alba, Bobby, Margie, Michelle, Tammy and Theresa left the meeting.

11:10 AM MINUTES APPROVAL FOR WEEK OF JANUARY 15-19, 2018

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to approve the Commission Minutes for the week of January 15-19, 2018 with corrections. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion; being none. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried unanimously.

11:49 AM Commissioner Rost made the motion to take a noon recess. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion; being none. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried unanimously.

NOON RECESS

RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Roy Rost, Deb Ranum, Members; Kelsey Phillips, Recording Clerk/Secretary

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

1:15 PM

PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA/NON-AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

1:27 PM Julie Straub, HRM; Debbie Wyrick, Deputy Clerk and Recorder joined the meeting.

Human Resource Updates – Julie reviews and makes any changes to job descriptions every two years, and has been busy continuing this process. She conducted a Sexual Harassment Training in December for Department heads and Commission, and will be holding a training for staff members the end of January. She informed Commission that the interpretive service, Language Link, is now in place. Submitted a year-end report on safety, and only had two workman’s compensation claims this last year. Julie is impressed with the staff and their communication skills. Safety Fest in Miles City is in May. Julie wants employees, Department heads and Commission to go along for portions of the program if they are able. It’s a free program with a lot of information to be learned.

1:33 PM Julie and Debbie left the meeting.

1:37 PM Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor; Shane Bettenhausen, Shooting Range Manager; Carl Overland, Shooting Range Board Member joined the meeting.

Gun Range Application – The application for the grant includes a new electronic entry gate with keypad entry to be put in at the Shooting Range. Members will each receive their own codes. Cell phone capabilities are not available yet, but will be soon. This gate will also help with accessibility issues. This application also covers cameras, which will sit by the target, and be able to show the target on people’s phones. This will help with the safety and accessibility issues as well. Seven cameras will be installed, and will need to run wiring to the gate and to the cameras. The total project is estimated at a little over $27,000. This will be split between the grant and the Shooting Range budget. As expected, there will be an adjustment period to educate the public and members on how to use the equipment. There is money in the budget for this.

2:00 PM Resolution 2018-13 – The County Commission adopted Resolution 2018-13, Shooting Range Development Project Resolution – Fallon County Shooting Range Safety and Security Enhancement Project. This approves the application to the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks for Shooting Range Development Funding Assistance. Commissioner Ranum made the motion to adopt Resolution 2018-13 – Shooting Range Development Project Resolution. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion; being none. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried unanimously. It is filed in the Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

2:12 PM Jason, Carl and Shane left the meeting.

2:23 PM Clayton Graham, Cliff Standard, Members of the Public joined the meeting.

2:28 PM Bobby Wiedmer, Road Supervisor joined the meeting.

Johnny Creek Trail – Clayton and Cliff believe that Johnny Creek Trail is too narrow to be safe, as well as there being too soft and steep of shoulders. It’s a bus route, and safety is a big concern. They would not like there to be anymore gravel put on it for the time being. Once the shoulders were pulled, it was scheduled to be surfaced. Bobby explained that the material was pushed out, and the process of why it was fixed the way it was. He also explained that the areas of the road that were worked on have no areas that are less than 24 feet. Commission and Bobby understand what is being addressed, and explained the Road Department’s process. It was too wet when they tried to pack the shoulders, and will work on it during summer and pack it out to allow the road to be wider. The cost to completely reconstruct roads is substantially high. Commission believes that the landowners need to have communication with the Road Department as to what they want as well. The Road Department and County always try to consider all safety issues. Commission understands their concerns.

2:45 PM Don Selle, Member of the Public joined the meeting.

Don also believes the road is too narrow to drive on, and has concerns that the road is too high. Cliff wanted to know why they wouldn’t lower it, but Bobby explained that it will just fill with snow. No gravel was added last fall. There aren’t pot holes in Johnny Creek Road anymore. Commissioner Baldwin explained that the effort is put out there, and they are doing their best. Commission and Bobby understand the concerns and will make the best effort to fix the issue, as well as staying in touch with the landowners.

2:55 PM Keli Bertsch, Deputy Clerk of Court; Tracey Goerndt, Prevention Specialist; Jerrie Newell, Clerk of Court; Darcy Wassmann, County Attorney; Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor joined the meeting.

2:58 PM Clayton, Cliff, Don and Bobby left the meeting.

Drug Court – The Custer County Policy Manual was handed out to show how Fallon County would implement the policies and procedures for Drug Court. Discussed when and where the Drug Treatment Court is needed, as it would be an addition to probation and any other sentence from the court. It’s more of an accountability level, court imposed. Drug Treatment Court can go up to 24 months. FMC has agreed that they would help with drug testing, and would provide the area for the testing. Darcy is concerned about the County cost, but was informed that the funds for testing would come out of the 3-5 year grant. Jason talked to Trenton Harbaugh, Sheriff, who could not be here today, and explained his duties as Sheriff, but does support the Drug Court purposes. For Darcy, her current caseload is unpredictable, but as long as there’s a public place where they could meet, it could work.

3:41 PM Bobby Wiedmer, Road Supervisor joined the meeting.

Darcy does believe in the program, supports it and thinks it will be a good thing for this community. Discussed what would happen after 3-5 years when the grant is over, and then will go back and evaluate the impact on the community. Commission is generally in support of the Drug Court. They are still deciding what grant is going to work best for them. Commission gave approval, and once the grant is chosen, Jason will draft a letter to get the Drug Court moving forward.

3:47 PM Keli, Jerrie, Darcy, Jason and Tracey left the meeting.

Commission Work Session

The Commission reviewed emails, letters, various revenues received, various Department Reports, Board Minutes and Agendas. They also reviewed the Appraisal of Fallon County Property.

3:59 PM Bobby left the meeting.

3:59 PM Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor; Debbie Wyrick, Deputy Clerk and Recorder; and Jade Boggs, Insurance Store entered the meeting.

Fair Event Insurance (Tulip Insurance) – Discussed tenants renting the Fairgrounds space for weddings, rodeos, events, etc. For the current insurance policy, (Tulip Insurance), a monthly report needs to be completed, there’s a $2,000 fee to renew the premium, and it doesn’t cover much at all. This could also up the cost for weddings or other events to rent, which could deter some people from getting the Fairgrounds to be the vendor. This is the cheaper alternative rather than clients having to get their own policy; but there are concerns that this would imply to the tenant that they have coverage when they do not. Jade suggests personally cancelling the current policy, but having the county assume liability. Discussed the different possibilities, such as special event insurance. They will keep looking for better options and different types of policies. For the time being, they will cancel the insurance they have for the Fairgrounds.

4:19 PM Jason, Debbie and Jade left the meeting.

4:20 PM William Benner, Mayor of Plevna; Jodi Miller, Clerk/Treasurer joined the meeting.

Plevna Parks – Commissioner Baldwin informed Jodi and William of what has been discussed with the Parks Plan. Scott Rabbitt, Parks Supervisor, has been in charge of blowing out the sprinklers at the Plevna Park. They would like Scott to continue to do that. The people of Plevna will continue to take care of their park’s maintenance. Discussed the streets in Plevna and snow removal, as well as the elevator. The Commission will add to the Parks Plan to have Scott blow out and turn on the sprinklers.

4:40 PM William and Jodi left the meeting.

4:46 PM Jerrid Geving, John Geving; Members of the Public joined the meeting.

Bridge on Burnt Station Road – Discussed the differences in roads around the county. Jerrid and John would like a decision on what to do for the bridge on Burnt Station Road. There was no easement signed to have the Road Department add this bridge in, and a document should have been signed. A concrete bridge would be more suitable. The old bridge was wooden and not raised up in the middle, where now the bridge runs high. Commissioner Baldwin will get Bobby in the morning to go check it out.

4:56 PM Jerrid left the meeting.

Huft Bus Stop – Discussed putting an approach in, because the bus stop is not visible coming up on the other side of the road. This has been discussed with the Road Department as well. Commissioner Ranum would like a turn around spot added to the road.

5:00 PM John left the meeting.

5:02 PM Commissioner Rost made the motion to recess. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion; being none. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried unanimously.

EVENING RECESS

TUESDAY, JAN. 23, 2018

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

Hail Damage Projects- Commission reviewed the remaining punch list items from the hail damage, accompanied by Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor; and Terry Sukut, JGA AIA Project Manager. They also visited the Roads that were previously discussed in the minutes.

12:00 PM Commissioner Baldwin made the motion to adjourn the meeting. The motion carried.

MEETING ADJOURNED

ADJOURN

