Collecting bacteria

By Cole Edgell

The Seventh Grade class was discussing bacteria with Mr. Coon and they decided to do a lab involving bacteria. They went around and swabbed many different items including, the back of a phone, a basketball, a wall, a keyboard, a bathroom door handle, a heater, a locker handle, a soap dispenser, a dollar bill, a phone handle, a water fountain button, a light switch and a desk. They put their samples in a petri dish and let the bacteria grow for a week. They were surprised by the results of the lab. They learned many valuable pieces of information on bacteria as well as the importance of washing your hands after handling many of these items objects.