Baker Spartan girls basketball

By Megan Smith & Tesla Erickson

The Lady Spartans traveled to Lame Deer on Jan. 27. The Spartans were defeated by a score of 39-79. Halle Burdick was the lead scorer with 13 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals; next was Wrenzi Wrzesinski 10 points, 1 assist, 5 rebounds and 1 steal; Mya Hadley 6 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal; Maddie Reddick 5 points, 2 assists, 4 rebounds, 1 steal; Shelby Moore 4 points, 1 assist, 3 rebounds, 4 steals and finally Alissa Bohle with 1 point and 1 assist.

The Baker JV played a tough game and ended up winning 39-27. The lead scorer was Alissa Bohle with 8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Savannah Burkhalter 7 points, 2 rebounds; Kelsey Miller 6 points, 1 assist, 3 rebounds, 4 steals; Hope Craft 6 points, 3 rebounds; Tesla Erickson 2 points 3 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Taylor Miller 2 points, 1 assist, 6 rebounds, 1 steal and Laylah Dulin 2 points, 4 rebounds.