Baker Spartan basketball

By Macee Hadley

The Baker Spartans played host to the visiting Colstrip Colts on Jan. 26. The Spartans lost with a final score of 29-79. The first quarter score was 6-28. The second quarter score was 16-50. The third quarter score was 22-70. Colter Peterson had 11 points, 2 rebounds and 1 steal; Aaron Smith 6 points, 1 assist and 1 steal; Jon Weimer 3 points, 3 blocks and 3 rebounds; Jacob Wang 3 points and 1 rebound; Sean Shelhamer 2 points, 7 rebounds and 1 steal; Caleb Ploeger 2 points; Jayden Allen 2 points, 1 rebound and 1 steal; Riley Schultz 3 rebounds; Riley O’Donnell 1 steal; James Wiseman 4 assists, 3 rebounds and 1 steal; Cameron MacKay 2 rebounds.

The Baker JV was defeated by Colstrip with a final score of 47-64. The score of the first quarter was 12-15. The score of the second quarter was 25-36. The score of the third quarter was 33-55. Leading scorer, Caleb Ploeger had 19 points; Sean Shelhamer 8 points; Jayden Allen 8 points; Teight Madler 6 points; Konner Flint 4 points; Jacob Wang 2 points.

Baker’s C-Squad was defeated with a final score of 36-57. The score of the first quarter was 8-4. The score of the second quarter was 8-24. The score of the third quarter was 22-36. Leading scorer, Konner Flint had 23 points; Logan Graham 4 points; Trent Collins 4 points; Aiden Rabbitt 2 points; Ashton Afrank 2 points and Jory Miller 1 point.

The Baker Spartans traveled to Lame Deer on Jan. 27. The Spartans had a close game the entire game. The Spartans lost with a final score of 56-64. The score of the first quarter was 16-26. The score of the second quarter was 33-33. The score of the third quarter was 47-47. Leading scorer, Jon Weimer, had 26 points, 2 assists, 3 blocks, 8 rebounds and 1 steal; Colter Peterson had 9 points, 2 rebounds and 1 steal; Aaron Smith 8 points, 1 assist, 6 rebounds and 1 steal; James Wiseman 5 points, 2 assists, 9 rebounds and 1 steal; Riley O’Donnell 4 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds and 1 steal; Riley Schultz 4 points, 4 assists, 11 rebounds and 2 steals.

The Baker JV was defeated by the Morning Stars with a final score of 51-61. The score of the first quarter was 18-9. The score of the second quarter was 25-27. The score of the third quarter was 37-44. Caleb Ploeger had 18 points; Jacob Wang 10 points; Sean Shelhamer 10 points; Teight Madler 6 points; Jayden Allen 4 points; Konner Flint 3 points.

The Baker C-Squad was defeated 43-60. The score of the first quarter was 14-14. The score of the second quarter was 18-35. The score of the third quarter was 32-32. Konner Flint had 16 points; Shayne Burkhalter 14 points; Logan Graham 4 points; Aiden Rabbitt 4 points; Jory Miller 2 points; Trent Collins 2 points and Ashton Afrank 1 point.