Baker High School students participate in Science Fair

Sixty students, grades 10-12, competed in the 4th Annual Science Fair January 25 at Baker High School.
By Angel Wyrwas
Psychology and Human Biology: judged
by Dr. Espeland and Kodie Olsen
Grand Prize- Maryssa Rusley, Katelynn
Afrank and Amber Durden: The Effect of
Subliminal Messages
1-Jaxson Hadley and Wrenzi Wrzensinski:
Brain Gains, Devon Solberg: The Effect
of Caffeine, Trinity Dietz and Mattie Mastel:
Difference in Heart Rate when Drinking
Coffee and Mountain Dew, Taylyn Dukart:
A Comparison of Reaction Time to Video
Game Scores,
2- Riley Schultz: How Sight Affects Taste,
Shelby Moore and Addison Bryan: The Effects
of Aloe and Lotion on Skin, Laylah Dulin
and Maddie Moore: Effects of Font Size
on Memory, Jacob Wang and Caleb Ploeger:
Effect of Different Music Genres on Short
Term Memory, Alissa Schell and Mckenzie
Holliday: Music Tastes and Personality
3- Mekenzie Lee: Testing for Misophonia,
Halle Burdick, Alissa Bohle and Ethan
Reichenberg: How Smell Affects Taste, Michael
Rusch and CJ Hunter: Video games
and heart rate/blood pressure
Physical Science: judged by Jay Rost and
Shawn Wiseman
Grand Prize- Madison Reddick and Aaron
Smith: Yields and Strength of Casein Plastics
Produced by Various Fat Contents of
Milk and Different Concentrations of Glacial
Acetic Acid
1- Hannah Gonsioroski and Courtney Tudor:
Effect of Freezing or Chilling Cookie
Dough on Overall Taste, Moisture Content,
and Fat Content, Jayden Allen and Terrell
Koenig: Burning Salts-Heat and Light Released
2- Hunter Mashak and Jesse Gosman:
Power from Wind Generators, Andie Batchelor
and Kelsey Miller: Beverages Affecting
Your Daily Water Intake, Dillon Hickey and
Dalton Lecoe: Mapping the Temperature of
a Flame
3- Javan Kesinger and Ty Tolzien: Freezing
Point Depression of Water with Different
Salts, Ethan Verke, and Riley O’Donnell:
Light Intensity, O’Connell Qualley and
Bryce Hufford: Sun Red Giant Model
Biology: judged by Alison Enos and Carol
Sparks
Grand Prize- Katie Wang and Macee Hadley:
Contact Brand Solution Sterility
1- Lilly Hanson and Maleah Graham:
Nature or Nurture? Effects of Nature vs.
Nurture on Roborovski Hamster (Phodopus
roborovskii) Behavior, Rachel Rost: Yeast
Respiration With Different Sugars
2- Gracie Serna and Taylee Tolzien: The
Effect of Electricity on the Germination of
Kale Seeds, Dani Rost, Tyler McClanahan
and Cris Green: The Effect of Caffeine on
Black Bean Germination, Trent Collins and
Teight Madler: Aggression Of Betta Fish
3- Jolyn Rost and Marissa Leivestad: The
Effect of CO2 Abundance and Deprivation
on Black Bean Germination, Taylor Miller
and Hope Craft: Effect of Aspirin on Plant
Growth, Taylor Bertsch and Lena Kennel:
Effect of Temperature on Osmosis of Roses