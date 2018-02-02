Baker High School students participate in Science Fair

Sixty students, grades 10-12, competed in the 4th Annual Science Fair January 25 at Baker High School.

By Angel Wyrwas

Sixty students, grades 10-12, competed in

the 4th Annual Science Fair January 25 at

Baker High School. The fair showcased thirty-

one projects completed by students from

Mr. Tom Breitbach’s and Mrs. Linda Rost’s

science classes. Projects were divided into

three categories and students had two weeks

to accomplish the assignment. They used

the Science and Engineering Practices from

the Montana Science Standards to ask a testable

question, develop a testable hypothesis,

identify variables, conduct and experiment,

analyze data and communicate their findings

to the judges. On the day of the fair, community

volunteers judged the projects, giving

each a rating of one, two or three. Winners

form the school science fair are encouraged

to compete at the regional Billings Science

Expo in March.

Psychology and Human Biology: judged

by Dr. Espeland and Kodie Olsen

Grand Prize- Maryssa Rusley, Katelynn

Afrank and Amber Durden: The Effect of

Subliminal Messages

1-Jaxson Hadley and Wrenzi Wrzensinski:

Brain Gains, Devon Solberg: The Effect

of Caffeine, Trinity Dietz and Mattie Mastel:

Difference in Heart Rate when Drinking

Coffee and Mountain Dew, Taylyn Dukart:

A Comparison of Reaction Time to Video

Game Scores,

2- Riley Schultz: How Sight Affects Taste,

Shelby Moore and Addison Bryan: The Effects

of Aloe and Lotion on Skin, Laylah Dulin

and Maddie Moore: Effects of Font Size

on Memory, Jacob Wang and Caleb Ploeger:

Effect of Different Music Genres on Short

Term Memory, Alissa Schell and Mckenzie

Holliday: Music Tastes and Personality

3- Mekenzie Lee: Testing for Misophonia,

Halle Burdick, Alissa Bohle and Ethan

Reichenberg: How Smell Affects Taste, Michael

Rusch and CJ Hunter: Video games

and heart rate/blood pressure

Physical Science: judged by Jay Rost and

Shawn Wiseman

Grand Prize- Madison Reddick and Aaron

Smith: Yields and Strength of Casein Plastics

Produced by Various Fat Contents of

Milk and Different Concentrations of Glacial

Acetic Acid

1- Hannah Gonsioroski and Courtney Tudor:

Effect of Freezing or Chilling Cookie

Dough on Overall Taste, Moisture Content,

and Fat Content, Jayden Allen and Terrell

Koenig: Burning Salts-Heat and Light Released

2- Hunter Mashak and Jesse Gosman:

Power from Wind Generators, Andie Batchelor

and Kelsey Miller: Beverages Affecting

Your Daily Water Intake, Dillon Hickey and

Dalton Lecoe: Mapping the Temperature of

a Flame

3- Javan Kesinger and Ty Tolzien: Freezing

Point Depression of Water with Different

Salts, Ethan Verke, and Riley O’Donnell:

Light Intensity, O’Connell Qualley and

Bryce Hufford: Sun Red Giant Model

Biology: judged by Alison Enos and Carol

Sparks

Grand Prize- Katie Wang and Macee Hadley:

Contact Brand Solution Sterility

1- Lilly Hanson and Maleah Graham:

Nature or Nurture? Effects of Nature vs.

Nurture on Roborovski Hamster (Phodopus

roborovskii) Behavior, Rachel Rost: Yeast

Respiration With Different Sugars

2- Gracie Serna and Taylee Tolzien: The

Effect of Electricity on the Germination of

Kale Seeds, Dani Rost, Tyler McClanahan

and Cris Green: The Effect of Caffeine on

Black Bean Germination, Trent Collins and

Teight Madler: Aggression Of Betta Fish

3- Jolyn Rost and Marissa Leivestad: The

Effect of CO2 Abundance and Deprivation

on Black Bean Germination, Taylor Miller

and Hope Craft: Effect of Aspirin on Plant

Growth, Taylor Bertsch and Lena Kennel:

Effect of Temperature on Osmosis of Roses