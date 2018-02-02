Adoption announcement

Roy and Melissa Rost announce the adoption of a son, Kyler James Rost on Jan. 11. Kyler was born on Jan. 28, 2013, and just celebrated his fifth birthday with his forever family. He is now the youngest of four sisters and four brothers.

The adoption took place at Fort Peck Tribal Court in Wolf Point with Chief Justice Stacy Smith presiding. The Rost family has loved Kyler from the moment they met him two and a half years ago. His adoption was a dream come true for the entire family.

Kyler’s grandparents are Roddy and Max Rost of Baker and Mike and Donna Madler of Spearfish, S.D.