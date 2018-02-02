Legal Tip of the Week

Did you know …

that it may be possible to get an extension on the time limit to TANF benefits? Temporary Aid for Needy Families (TANF) has a 60 month lifetime time limit. You are eligible to request an extension if you have a physical or mental illness; a physical or mental illness because of domestic violence; are the primary caretaker for a household member suffering from a physical or mental illness, or are dealing with a current domestic violence situation.

For more information, please visit the Public Benefits section of www.MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can’t find the information you want, click on the LiveHelp button. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1-800-666-6899.