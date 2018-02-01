Blood Drive results

The United Blood drive held on Jan. 23, was very successful. There were 46 units of blood donated.

By Ella Arnell

In general, volunteer blood donors must be 16 or older and in good health. Donors of the ages of 16 and 17 must have a Minor Donor Permit signed by the parent.

Males between the ages of 16 and 22 must be at least 5’ tall and weigh at least 110 pounds. Females between the ages of 16 and 22 must weigh at least 110 pounds.

The refreshments were furnished by the Lions Club and The Bank of Baker.

The next blood drive will be Wednesday, March 28, 2018.