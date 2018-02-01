Black Gold Chapter of Mule Deer Foundation plans banquet

The Black Gold chapter of Mule Deer Foundation will hold its second annual banquet and auction Feb. 17 at the Fallon County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall in Baker. Doors open at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and a live auction at 7 p.m.

By Angel Wyrwas

The Black Gold chapter of Mule Deer Foundation will hold its second annual banquet and auction Feb. 17 at the Fallon County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall in Baker. Doors open at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and a live auction at 7 p.m.

Several options are available for banquet ticket packages, including regular membership with a single dinner ticket for $65, a member guest or active member meal ticket for $30 and a sponsorship package is $250 and includes a hat, pin and a 1-in-5 chance at a Savage Axis.30-06. There is also a couple’s package that includes two meals, one MDF membership and $50 in general raffle tickets.

“The nonprofit Mule Deer Foundation is dedicated to the conservation of mule deer and black-tailed deer and their habitats,” said chapter chairperson Tavis Renner. The Black Gold chapter is working with the Montana Department of Fish and Game and the Bureau of Land Management on projects to restore habitat in eastern Montana. Last year they were voted best new chapter in the state.

The Mule Deer Foundation’s goals are to help mule deer be more secure in their habitat, more secure from impacts by increased civilization and more protected from highways. With all their efforts, MDF strives to make mule deer populations stronger and once again restored to their preeminence as truly a magnificent animal; held in awe by both those who choose to hunt and those who do not.

The Black Gold chapter banquet will also offer a silent auction and games throughout the evening. Many prizes will be given away including guns and other hunting gear. “We are looking forward to the banquet,” said Renner. “It will be a good time.”

Tickets and information: Tavis Renner, chapter chairman, 406-939-5362; Kay Webb at 406-853-8596; Debbie Veroye at 406-939-5378.